SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After canceling Easter celebrations in 2020 due to COVID-19, local churches are excited to gather with their congregations this year, though things will still look a bit different.
For Christians around the world, the Easter season is the holiest time of year.
“Easter is the most important religious day of the year…This year, finally, people can get back to going to church,” said Wayne Burton of Chicopee.
Residents we spoke with said they have one more thing to look forward to this year after the world was shut down in 2020 just weeks before the holiday and pews in churches like this were left empty.
“Last year, a lot of people were disappointed that we cannot gather together in the church because of COVID-19 restrictions. This year, I can see a lot of hope. People are anxious to come back and be in the church to celebrate Easter,” said Rev. Piotr Calik, vicar general with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield.
Calik told Western Mass News that local churches are relieved that they will be able to spend the holiday with their members.
“I’ve heard from many people saying they’re so happy that we can celebrate Easter and the resurrection in church where we belong,” Calik added.
While parishioners will be able to take their seats this year, things won’t look exactly like they have in years past.
“A few things will not be permitted, like the holy first day. We cannot wash the feet of the people. On Good Friday, we cannot kiss…We can just do it from the distance and on the Easter Sunday, we cannot have candles for people in their hands to hold them because at some point you have to blow it out. That is a risk that you would have to remove your mask,” Calik added.
The resurrection of Easter celebrations comes as vaccine distribution brings more people hope and a sense of safety when retuning to the chapels.
“I can see more people returning back to church because of the vaccine and less fear. They are just happy to be there and be in their church,” Calik noted.
Burton added, “People were losing hope. That’s what they have is their religion and it’s what they base their life on. If you can’t go to church, it’s not just another thing like staying home and not seeing family. They were losing that part of their life.”
