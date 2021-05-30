SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is your Reopening Authority.
With the state entering its final phase of reopening, changes are taking place at churches across the state as they resume public masses.
It’s been a year since churches were allowed to first open their doors to parishioners back in the state’s first reopening phase. Now, new changes have arrived as Massachusetts eliminates COVID-19 restrictions.
With new CDC guidelines and the state’s latest reopening plan, we’re getting answers on what you can expect next time you attend mass.
For the first time in over a year churches are holding masses at full capacity and all vaccinated parishioners do not need to wear masks.
Sitting in pews no longer requires social distancing. The reception of the holy communion can return to pre-COVID methods, and parishes can now resume all social and fundraising activities.
According to the Archdiocese of Boston, masses will continue to be streamed online for those who are still not ready to return in person.
The Diocese of Springfield is operating under the honor system so, for those who choose to ditch their masks, no proof of vaccination will be required.
