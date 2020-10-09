WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After nearly seven months, it's back to business Friday for some movie theaters in western Massachusetts.
While theaters were allowed to reopen in Step 1 of Phase 3, most national chains held off in the Bay State due to the restrictions in place.
Both Cinemark locations in West Springfield and Hadley will be re-opening their doors today, welcoming guests back with a few changes you should know about.
Pursuant to this phase in the state’s reopening plan, Cinemark can now open to 50 percent capacity, with no more than 250 people per theater.
Those seated will be socially distanced from other parties.
Anyone in the audience must wear a mask while seated, but there are two exceptions - you may remove your mask if you are medically exempt or if you are eating or drinking.
Moviegoers who want a more personal and private experience can rent an entire theater for $99 and host up to 20 members of their friends and family.
Cinemark is also starting a promotion they're calling ‘Comeback Classics’ where for just $5, you can enjoy a classic film.
Beyond the classics, there will also be some new releases showing on the big screen.
While these may seem like things to look forward to, it's important to note that the movie industry is still struggling at large.
Regal Theaters announcing just this week they will be temporarily closing all locations across the country including at MGM Springfield.
For more on the new changes, safety measures, hours of operation, CLICK HERE.
