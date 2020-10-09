WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's back to business Friday for one movie theater chain.
Film fans will be able to once again be entertained on the big screens at Cinemark locations in West Springfield and Hadley.
The company said it's ready to welcome back moviegoers safely amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"They've been waiting months and months for this,” said Chanda Brashears, vice president of guest relations for Cinemark.
Cinemark is ready for guests to return to its theaters in West Springfield and Hadley. In all, the company, which has been open in other parts of the United States over the past four months, is reopening 13 theaters across four states on Friday.
"There were really five key considerations as we were determining when to open our theaters. First and foremost, the status of the virus, government restrictions, consumer sentiments, have our own clean and safety protocols, and the availability of new content,” Brashears added.
However, Brashears told Western Mass News that moviegoers will notice changes to their experience, as the chain looks to keep their guests safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
"We took great care in outlining enhanced and stringent health and safety protocols, which we've named the Cinemark Standard."
Among those restrictions, theaters will be allowed to open at 50 percent capacity, with no more than 250 people per theater.
Those seated will also be socially distanced from others.
Guests will also be required to wear masks or face coverings, unless they are medically exempt or eating or drinking.
We are united with fellow movie theatres across North America in adopting industry-wide safety & cleanliness guidelines. We are proud to meet all of these requirements—and then some.Read more about The Cinemark Standard here: https://t.co/thwHvOXFgw pic.twitter.com/2OC4HRNqZa— Cinemark Theatres (@Cinemark) September 15, 2020
"We're asking everyone to play their part. If a guest forgets their mask, we will kindly provide them one and if they refuse to wear one, we'll issue them a full refund of their ticket,” Brashears explained.
Cinemark reopening its doors today is a stark contrast to Regal Cinemas' recent decision to close its doors again as of Thursday.
Regal said revenue was down 67 percent for the first half of 2020.
Over the past four months, with some theaters open, Brashears said Cinemark has had a positive experience.
"We've seen business that is good. There's definitely an audience, avid moviegoers that are excited to get back to the movies,” Brashears noted.
Cinemark is also offering up private watch parties, where you can rent out an entire theater for $99 for up to 20 guests.
Also, back in business today is Interskate 91 South in Wilbraham. Skating resumed at the roller rink today starting at 4:30 p.m.
For more on the new changes, safety measures, hours of operation at Cinemark, CLICK HERE.
