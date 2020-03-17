SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Cinemark Theatres announced today that each of their U.S. theaters will be closing beginning on Wednesday, March 18 until further notice.
This decision was announced by Cinemark's CEO Mark Zoradi who said they will continue to do their part to slow the spread of the COVID-19.
Zoradi also said they want to relieve any uncertainties that members may have about their membership by increasing the flexibility of their Cinemark Movie Rewards program.
This increase will include extending the expiration date for all of the Cinemark Movie Rewards points until June 30 to allow members to redeem the rewards that they earn.
They also will be pausing member's Movie Club membership while their theaters are closed and this includes not losing unused movie credits while the membership is paused.
They will also continue to refund all tickets purchased in advance with online purchases be automatically refunded in five to seven business days.
Tickets purchased at a Cinemark box office can be refunded by click here and fill out a request.
