WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It will soon be back to business for Cinemark in West Springfield.
According the theater's website, they will reopen its doors this Friday, October 9.
Auditoriums and seats will be sanitized before every showtime to ensure the safety of all.
Employees will receive a wellness check before they start their shift and the theater is encouraging everyone to purchase tickets online for a more contactless in-theatre experience.
The Hadley location at Hampshire Mall is also expected to open on Friday.
