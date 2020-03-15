NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are looking into what led up to a vehicle pursuit earlier this morning.
According to Northampton Police Sgt. Patrick Sullivan, a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed on Fulton Avenue when it turned onto Conz Street and nearly struck two detail officers.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop of the vehicle, but continued speeding through the city.
Police followed the vehicle onto I-91 South, but eventually terminated the pursuit when the speeds became too dangerous.
Sgt. Sullivan says that there is no threat to the public.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.