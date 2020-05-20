SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Cities and towns across the state are now preparing their reopening plans as Monday, May 25 draws closer.
That’s the day Governor Charlie Baker said the second wave of Phase 1 businesses, including hair salons and car washes, can reopen.
Municipal leaders must now make some decisions for keeping their properties clean and socially distant.
Some Phase 2 business owners, like restaurants and retailers, claim they are disappointed with the lack of detail for their operations in the governor’s plan.
We spoke with Springfield City Councilor Jesse Lederman about whether municipal leaders feel that same frustration.
“I think we want people to do whatever the most comfortable doing here,” Baker explained.
On Wednesday, Baker reiterated that cities and towns have some leeway when it comes to forming their reopening plans. He referenced his coronavirus reopening plan, which said office spaces everywhere except Boston can open on Monday up to 25 percent capacity.
That “up to” is where Baker said there’s wiggle room for local governments to decide.
“When you’re hearing those numbers like 25 percent capacity, you know, the idea is that we need be in a position we are when we are in physical proximity to one another, we are able to follow those protocols,” Lederman said.
Lederman told Western Mass News it’s important for city workers to be physically spaced when they return to work in a soon-to-be-reopened municipal property.
“The idea of making appointments with different departments, so we can decrease the total number of people coming in to city hall, making sure that we have one-way directional traffic,” Lederman noted.
Although the governor has said properties like libraries can be allowed to reopen for curbside pickup Monday, Lederman said city leadership needs perspective from local library officials.
“So, we’re going to hear from our department heads this week about how they feel regarding that. I’m sure that there will be an announcement on the municipal level about those protocols,” Lederman noted.
Springfield city officials are expected to release more concrete plans for reopening Thursday.
Lederman said that no matter how much things shift to a new normal, the threat of COVID-19 is still there.
Echoing the governor’s advice for people to be comfortable with going out, Lederman said they also need to be comfortable with reporting health risks they may encounter
“We do need folks to continue to be comfortable calling into 311 or to our public health department when they see situations that they feel may not be safe,” Lederman added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.