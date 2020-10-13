(WGGB/WSHM) -- We are exactly three weeks away from election day.
Early voting in the Bay State starts this Saturday.
We checked in with the cities of Holyoke and Springfield where leaders are confident that early voting will turn out smoothly.
“We had a - knock on wood - a very good primary season, which was record based on the number of people who came out to vote, so we'll be ready,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.
Sarno is optimistic about early voting in the November 3 election starting this Saturday in the Bay State.
Over in Holyoke, they’re busy getting the polls ready.
“Last minute preparations is just making sure we have the proper supplies we’re going to need for the two weeks of the early voting we’re going to have. We’re making sure we have all of our staff lined up,” said Holyoke City Clerk Brenna Murphy McGee.
Having enough volunteers in each city and town is important, especially after states like Georgia - which already started early voting this week - have experienced extremely long lines.
Murphy McGee told Western Mass News they plan to avoid long waits.
“We’re just hoping that we can get people in and out quickly, but not rushing people. We are going to ask people to stay six feet apart. I don’t anticipate a line like that,” Murphy McGee explained.
Murphy McGee said she does not anticipate a crush of early voters because of the number of mail-in ballot requests so far.
“Between Wednesday afternoon and Friday, we mailed out about 7,000 early voting and absentee ballots. We’ve only received maybe 50 to 100 back in the mail today, so I’m anticipating the end of this week, we’re going to start seeing a huge amount of return mail coming back to us,” Murphy McGee explained.
Back in Springfield, Sarno is again confident things will run smoothly.
“We did it for the primary, which was record turnout, and we had no issues,” Sarno explained.
Early voting starts this Saturday and ends Friday, October 30.
The last day to register to vote in Massachusetts is Saturday, October 24.
