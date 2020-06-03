AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Summer is almost here and many parents are still wondering if they'll be able to send their kids to camp during this pandemic.
Earlier this week, Gov. Charlie Baker announced new safety guidelines for camps in the Bay State.
Now, many parks and recreation directors are scrambling to determine is camp on or off.
Summer camp is something kids and their parents look forward to each year.
However, new state safety guidelines for camps to open as early as Phase 2, scheduled for June 8, may make it difficult - if not impossible - for some camps to open this summer.
“I have some major concerns not only for the kids attending the camps, but the teenager that work the camp. That's their summer job,” said Agawam Mayor Bill Sapelli.
Sapelli told Western Mass News that he and the recreation department staff are sifting through the new rules handed down by the state.
Those include:
Daily health screenings for campers and counselors, including temperature checks.
Staff and children older than 2 should wear a mask when six feet of separation is not possible.
Camp spaces will need to have room for social distancing.
At least two health services staff will need to be on-site at all times.
Campers and counselors must stay together in their same groups.
Sapelli said the new rules may mean Agawam's biggest camps, at Perry Lane, and the other, Inspireworks, held at Agawam Junior High may not happen.
“Those are still on hold right now. It doesn't look real positive. We haven't made a decision yet because we're waiting to what the rules are on the pools because without the pools, that's a problem,” Sapelli explained.
New rules for municipal pools, Sapelli said, could come at any time. As they wait, he is more hopeful for other, smaller camps.
“We do have some other camps that are a little smaller and more appropriate for distancing, like tennis camps, skateboard camps, track camps, and golf camps. Those we're going to keep up and running, that looks pretty good,” Sapelli noted.
Agawam is not alone.
“Our park director has been talking together with his colleagues in surrounding communities, West Side for sure, and I think Westfield and some of the others. They're comparing notes and want to make decisions together,” Sapelli added.
However, Sapelli said, the clock is ticking. Counselors and lifeguards need to be hired and a decision has to be made.
“It will absolutely be by the end of the week. We have no choice, we can't extend this any longer,” Sapelli said.
Baker said overnight and residential camps may be permitted to open in a later phase as more data becomes available.
Some sports leagues could also be allowed beginning in Phase 2.
