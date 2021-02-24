AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With all of the recent high wind events leading to tree damage and power lines, have you ever wondered how to prune trees in your yard in order to avoid downed limbs all together?
Ryan Fawcett is a graduate student at UMass Amherst. His research focuses on teaching volunteers how to prune trees. It’s part of a recent movement and push for citizen science, which includes citizen forestry and it could actually save money in the long run.
“When these trees are young, we can have volunteers prune trees as opposed to having to pay for experienced arborists,” Fawcett said.
Using volunteers to help care for publicly owned street trees ensures that the city can focus on maintaining the bigger ones. It’s important to note that you must first receive permission from the city in order to do so, but learning how to properly prune can help you right in your very own backyard as well.
“We’re focusing on shade trees here and shade trees are those things like maple and oak trees that get big they can get 40, 50…they can get 100 feet tall…Shade trees are the trees that you’re worried about them dropping branches on your house or on your car,” Fawcett added.
Properly caring for the trees when they’re young ensures that they’ll grow structurally sound and will be less likely to fall apart when they’re old. The goal is to prevent future damage before it occurs and to replace trees where it's already happened.
“Regreen Springfield is a non-profit that works in Springfield. It started off after that tornado back in 2011 and the whole idea was to plant trees in public areas that lost trees because of storms or plant trees for other environmental justice issues,” Fawcett explained.
Regreen Springfield has since expanded to offering free workshops on how to prune and plant. Additionally, the organization can offer guidance on which trees are best suited to plant in your yard.
“Working on trees, it’s easy to mess up a tree when it’s young and we want these trees to grow old, we want them to stay strong, we want them to stay healthy, so you should really try to get an understanding either from an arborist or some form of a training course,” Fawcett noted.
If you are looking to do some pruning of your own, Fawcett shared the following safety tips and best practices.
“It’s good to wear safety glasses. No one likes to wear personal protective equipment, but I mean we’re all wearing masks. We can take it a step further and wear safety glasses or if we’re working in the street, wear a safety vest just so you minimize all the risks.”
For virtual workshops with video tutorials or information on future in person workshops and getting involved with this green initiative, you can CLICK HERE.
