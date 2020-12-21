(WGGB/WSHM) -- Citizens Bank has announced that over two dozen bank branch locations inside Stop and Shop stores will soon close.
Spokesperson Rory Sheehan said that "In-store branches remain part of our overall strategy to help customers bank when, where and how they prefer, but these reformats are part of our ongoing effort to review customer patterns, optimize branch locations, and make adjustments as appropriate."
Rather than a branch inside the affected stores, Citizens will be launching self-service kiosks in those locations. Those kiosks will allow customers to conduct routine transactions, including withdrawals and check and cash deposits.
Sheehan noted that in many cases, there is a full-service Citizens branch less than one mile away from the current store branch location.
The Massachusetts branches slated to close and move to the self-service kiosk include:
- Bedford, 337 Great Road – February 24
- Braintree, 300 Grove Street – January 21
- Dennis, 516 Route 134, Suite 1A – January 12
- East Falmouth, 20 Teaticket Highway – Jan 20
- Fairhaven, 221 Huttleston Avenue – January 13
- Framingham, 19 Temple Street – February 10
- Gloucester, 6 Thatcher Road – February 4
- Halifax, 323 Plymouth Street – February 3
- Hudson, 10 Technology Drive - January 27
- Lexington, 36 Bedford Street – January 13
- Natick, 829 Worcester Street – February 17
- New Bedford, 1001 Kings Highway – January 6
- New Bedford, 438 Dartmouth Street – Jan 20
- North Adams, 867 State Road – February 11
- North Reading, 265 Main Street – January 28
- Norwell, 468 Washington Street – February 17
- Quincy, 495 Southern Artery – February 3
- Sandwich, 65 Route 6A – January 7
- Somerville, 779 McGrath Highway – February 2
- South Yarmouth, 484 Station Avenue – Feb 4
- South Yarmouth, 55 Long Pond Drive, Jan 14
- Springfield, 1600 Boston Road – February 11
- Springfield, 415 Cooley Street – February 9
- Stoughton, 278 Washington Street – February 9
- Swampscott, 450 Paradise Road – January 6
- West Springfield, 935 Riverdale Road - February 4
In some of the locations moving to a self-service kiosk, Citizens will be piloting a virtual kiosk, whereby a customer can talk directly to a teller sitting in their contact center. Those will be rolled out early next year.
