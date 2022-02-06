SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- City officials and members of the community are mourning the loss of retired state representative and known Springfield Leader Raymond A. Jordan.
Mayor Domenic Sarno announced the passing of Raymond A. Jordan in a statement Saturday and now city and state officials are paying tribute to the longtime local leader.
“Ray Jordan was a giant in our community, he dedicated his entire life to public service he helped a lot of people in the community to get to the positions where they are,” said state representative Orlando Ramos.
Retired State Representative Raymond a. Jordan passed away at the age of 78, dedicating nearly 40 years of public service to the commonwealth and city of Springfield. He was notable for his fight for civil rights during the 1960s and in 1975, he became the first black state representative in Springfield. Western Mass News spoke with state representative Orlando Ramos to find out more about his impact in the community.
“Part of his legacy is going to be everyone that you see around you everybody that you see in the black brown community that are in positions of leadership they were all affected positively by Ray Jordan‘s legacy and I’m sure benefit from his mentorship,” said Ramos.
Massachusetts State Senator Ed Markey also issuing a statement to Western Mass News, saying in part quote:
“Ray Jordan was one of the central figures in the transformation of the Massachusetts State House, and he made sure equal opportunity and justice were central to state policymaking. Ray Jordan spent his career making housing more affordable, jobs more equitable, and western Massachusetts more livable,"
Mayor Domenic Sarno paid his respects to Jordan as well, noting that
"Ray was a well-respected champion for his district, from being on the front lines in the 1960s fighting for the civil rights cause to being known throughout the state and the nation for his democratic leadership."
The Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center in Springfield which named after him, in honor of his efforts and his work with senior citizens. Ramos adds that Jordan would often leave the door open for the younger generation including himself, always providing guidance along the way.
“I met ray Jordan back in 2008 when I first ran for public office and the first thing he did was sit me down and give me good advice about what to expect when you’re pursuing public office and that advice never stopped…You know to see someone of his stature and his position take the time to come to me and congratulate me that is something that I’ll never forget,” said Jordan.
The Jordan family is also thanking the community for their outpouring of support and due to COVID-19 protocols they are not accepting visitors or meals for safety precautions.
