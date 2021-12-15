Just one day before the services for the 16-year-old girl hit and killed by a school bus in Springfield last week, city leaders are actively brainstorming ways to make city streets safer for pedestrians. Now, we've learned state leaders are reaching out to local leaders and offering their help.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said he has spoken with Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito about the traffic issues in the city of Springfield. He hopes they can provide resources that will help make the streets a little safer.

"We hear Alexangeliz's parents. Believe me, we do,” Sarno said.

The death of 16-year-old Alexangeliz Medina shook the city of Springfield to its core. She was hit and killed by a school bus while crossing the intersection of State Street and Dwight Street on her way home from school. Her parents are now pushing for crossing guards to be placed in that area.

"Why wasn't there a crossing guard? We don't understand. There's a library there. It was school hours,” said Alex Medina.

Sarno said the school system is looking into their request.

“Superintendent Warwick and his team are making a full review as they do with these situations,” Sarno added.

The deadly accident is bringing attention to the issue of pedestrian safety in the city, including the attention of Baker and Polito. Sarno said they reached out to him to offer their resources and on Tuesday, Sarno and other city leaders met with state transportation secretary Jamey Tesler to discuss possible solutions to the problem.

"It was a very good meeting of assistance we can obtain short-term and what we look to do long-term,” Sarno noted.

Sarno told Western Mass News that they discussed different options like raised cross walks, red light cameras, and hawk beacon traffic lights. He said the state has offered financial resources to help and provided information on different types of grants, but he said he doesn't want to make any immediate changes until the details of the investigation are released.

"To find out what did happen, what didn't happen, because that will give you a direction on how you can hopefully move to hopefully not have a tragedy like this happen again,” Sarno said.