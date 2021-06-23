SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--City and State officials gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony at Bergen Circle Wednesday.
Mass-housing has spent more than $21 million on the refinancing and extensive rehabilitation of the housing community. The housing consists of one, two, three and four-bedroom apartments for lower and moderate-income residents.
The majority of the Bergen Circle apartments are contained in a seven-story, steel-framed building, while the rest are contained in 7, two-story, wood-framed townhouses.
