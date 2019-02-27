SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A hearing will soon be held regarding a reported altercation between a Springfield police officer and a Commerce High School student.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said a hearing will be held by the city's Community Police Hearing Board regarding the use of force and truthfulness for the officer involved in the incident, which occurred in December and was captured on surveillance video.
Walsh noted that the department's internal investigations unit has completed its investigation and the board reviewed it last week.
On Tuesday, acting Deputy Police Chief Trent Duda reportedly recommended the hearing. The date for that hearing has not yet been set.
The announcement comes one day after Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said that his office would be conducting an investigation into the incident.
Walsh noted that Springfield Police are withholding any further comment until after that hearing is held.
