SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Tens of thousands of people gathered to watch the Star Spangled Springfield fireworks display for the Fourth of July in Riverfront Park.
City leaders tell Western Mass News they couldn't be happier with how the event turned out.
“I don’t think it could have been any better,” said Judy Matt, President of Spirit of Springfield.
All eyes were on the sky Sunday night for the fireworks display in Springfield.
Western Mass News spoke with the President of Spirit of Springfield, Judy Matt, who says the show was spectacular.
“Just very happy with it,” remarked Matt. “I've been getting calls all morning and texts last night, and everybody was very happy. I think people were just happy to be out with each other”
So many people turned out for the event that some of the vendors ran out of food and they had to cut the line off for the face painting booth.
“We brought in twice as many people this year as we have, but everyone was just as psyched for a good time,” said Matt.
And stormy weather in the days leading up to the event was concerning, but the skies cleared for a beautiful night of summer fun.
“Boy were we lucky!” exclaimed Matt.
She says she hopes they'll have the same luck with the outdoor pancakes breakfast in August.
For now, she's enjoying the success of the fireworks event.
Matt said, “I am as excited every time as though it was the first time. And then when you see the people get excited, that's what we do it for.”
