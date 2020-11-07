WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In Westfield on Saturday, post-election ballots counted at City Hall.
Karen Fanion, the city clerk, told Western Mass News any ballots that were postmarked by November 3, and received by November 6 at 5 p.m., were counted on Saturday.
Election workers counted 76 ballots from 11 precincts within the city. Fanion told us she saw tremendous turnout in Westfield.
"I think we had a great turnout in Westfield. We almost had like 79 percent of the vote turnout, so I'm very proud of the voters of Westfield," she said. "We had a great Election Day. It was busy and steady, and we had over 12,000 between mail-ballots and early voting ballots that we sent to the precinct."
Fanion added that due to the coronavirus pandemic, this is the first time the city has conducted post-election counting.
