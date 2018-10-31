SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- City leaders are reacting to news Wednesday that two Springfield police officers were indicted for unreasonable use of force against two teenage boys back in 2016.
Officer Gregg Bigda and Steven Vigneault appeared at the federal courthouse and pleaded not guilty to their charges today.
However, city leaders said that this case hurts the trust between the community and police.
Western Mass News cameras were rolling as Bigda left court Wednesday.
Bigda is one of two officers captured in a February 2016 video where he allegedly used unreasonable use of force on two juveniles.
City Council President Orlando Ramos said that news of today's indictment wasn't unexpected, but does raise concerns. That's why he told Western Mass News that he asked Springfield Police Commissioner John Barbieri to fire Bigda and not just suspend him without pay.
"An officer like this doesn't belong on the force. It's very dangerous for us as a municipality to employ someone like that on a police force, so a suspension is not enough," Ramos explained.
The other man arrested in this case, Steven Vigneault, has resigned from the Springfield police force.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said that this indictment is troubling and in a statement to Western Mass News added: "any officer that breaches the public trust should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. There is zero tolerance for this type of behavior. This reflects unfairly on the vast majority of our brave and dedicated police officers, who put their lives on the line protecting our citizens day in and day out."
The Greater Springfield NACCP is also reacting. Their president, Bishop Talbert Swan II, told Western Mass News in a statement:
"While the news of the officers arrest and indictment is hopeful, it begs questioning how the conclusions of local law enforcement could be so different than the serious charges brought by federal prosecuters. The incestuous relationship between police, prosecuters, and the administration is one that needs serious scrutiny."
Ramos said that steps now need to be taken to restore faith and trust in the department.
"We got some great recommendations from the police community relations committee that I appointed last year. We're moving towards implementing some of those ideas and we're hopeful that will help repair the trust between the police department and the community," Ramos explained.
Both men were released on pre-trial conditions including they can not contact any witnesses or victims and they must surrender their passport and any travel documents they have.
