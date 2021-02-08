SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield City Council approved the special permit for the redevelopment of the old Knox Automobile building in Mason Square.
City councilors questioned Gordon Pulsifer, the developer behind the project and First Resource Companies President and CEO, about a number of issues citizens brought to their attention, including those who would be displaced by the project.
"I'm also excited about helping the folks that are being displaced because again this is the first time I'm hearing about this because the seller assured me that when we closed the first quarter in 2022 the buildings would be vacant. So I will reach out to him, and see how we can assist. because I know we can,” Pulsifer said.
Pulsifer is the developer behind a number of rehab projects in Mason Square, including the conversions of the Indian Motorcycle and the old Mason Square Fire Station.
