SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Western Mass News newsroom has been receiving more reports of problems with parking in one section of Springfield. Residents in the area of Ward 4 said they have received more parking tickets in the last few weeks.

Over the past few weeks, we have covered residents on Dunmoreland and Mapledell, who said they are seeing an uptick in parking sign enforcement, but now, it's happening on other streets too.

“They’ve been really on it with these tickets, enforcing it,” said Natasha Frazier, who lives on Conklin Street.

Frazier has family on Conklin Street, near Hickory Street, in Springfield. She said she recently got a parking ticket for parking on the street. There are no parking signs posted along the street, but she said there are no other options for when she visits her family.

“I don’t think it’s fair because like, where can we park at?” Frazier asked.

In past weeks, residents have reached out to Western Mass News over what they call increased ticketing on nearby Mapledell and Dunemoreland Streets. The mayor’s office agreed to void the tickets issued to those on Dunemoreland, but a community activist and candidate for City Council Ward 4 wants to see more done.

“We’re looking at situations where there’s nowhere to park on an entire street, so what does that mean for the families? and it seems that our residents are being made to feel like visitors in their own neighborhoods,” said Jynai MacDonald, candidate for Ward 4 City Councilor.

Officials at city hall said residents of a street can gather signatures and petition the traffic commission to remove or change signs. They said that’s exactly what happened on Dunmoreland Street and the commission will review their petition this month.

MacDonald said she will help residents on the other streets go through the same petition process, hoping to end their fear of getting a parking ticket in the city of homes.

“Residents don’t understand where the sudden replacement or enforcement is coming from and all of our residents don’t quite understand the process to make this happen or have a change happen and so that’s what I’m going to do,” MacDonald noted.

The city says that on Hickory and Conklin, the no parking signs have been up for decades. For those who want to issue a petition, Bill Baker, communications director for Springfield City Hall, said it is important to note “...that only request/petitions from residents that live on the street in question will be considered.”