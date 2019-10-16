SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A city council candidate is in hot water tonight after comments on social media surfaced.
Christopher Pohner is running for Springfield city councilor-at-large.
A recent article by Western Mass. Politics and Insight shares posts that some have described as homophobic and racist made by Pohner.
The comments made on Facebook and old MassLive articles date back to 2016 and 2017. They've caught the attention of city leaders - like Mayor Domenic Sarno - who calls them disgusting and totally unacceptable.
"These types of comments divide our community," said Springfield city councilor Jesse Lederman.
As we get closer to the general election in November, a big race in Springfield is for city councilor-at-large, but one candidate, Christopher Pohner, is under fire after old social media posts were brought to light.
"When the report came out relative to the alleged comments by Mr. Pohner, I was really deeply concerned by that. People across the community are shocked by the comments. They are very blatant and certainly, again, show that disregard for communities," Lederman added.
On Monday, Western Mass. Politics and Insight published multiple screenshots of Facebook comments they stated are from Christopher Pohner. The editor-in-chief shared them with Western Mass News on Wednesday.
One of them shows an account labeled as Pohner saying, "Obama sucks and so does his tranny wife."
Another says, "Hobama looks like a tranny."
According to the report by Western Mass Politics and Insight, Pohner also allegedly made comments towards the LGBTQ community and on old MassLive articles under the username "firebird."
The political blog's editor-in-chief spoke with Western Mass News by phone.
"Some of the more graphic depictions and descriptions of LGBTQ people were frankly beyond the pale and I know that bothered a lot of people and the 'firebird' comments, they speak for themselves," said Western Mass. Politics and Insights editor-in-chief Matt Szafranski.
Recent articles have prompted responses from Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and the local NAACP.
In a statement to Western Mass News, Sarno said: "First of all, I was not aware of these past comments or social media activity attributed to Mr. Chris Pohner. If this is true, I find these comments disgusting and totally unacceptable. There is no place in our society for this hateful rhetoric. Based upon this turn of events, I certainly would not support any candidate, who partakes in this type of activity."
On Facebook, Greater Springfield NAACP President Bishop Talbert Swan wrote that Pohner allegedly "referred to Springfield, the city you hope to represent on the city council, as 'mudville,' an obvious reference to the fact that blacks and Latinos make up the majority of its population. Your comments are vile, disgusting, and racist."
Bishop Swan went on asking for Pohner to publicly apologize, withdraw from the city council race, and enroll in the next session of the Healing Racism Institute of Pioneer Valley.
The Bay State Stonewall Democrats are the first statewide organization to call for Pohner to drop out of the city council race.
We did speak with Christopher Pohner on the phone today. He says he respectfully declines to comment at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.