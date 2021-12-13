SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – The Springfield City Council decided to continue its discussion about issuing a special permit for a cannabis cultivation business at 299 Page Boulevard on Monday night. The consideration will continue into January.
The business is looking to open at the former location of Smith & Wesson.
The main concern with opening a pot shop at this location was that it did not meet the buffer requirement from residences.
Springfield City Councilor Melvin Edwards explained how it will work during the City Council’s meeting Monday night.
“The use as we develop will not adversely affect the neighborhood,” said Councilor Edwards. “Adequate and appropriate facilities will be provided for the proper navigation of the proposed use.”
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced in May that he was selecting nine companies, including Page Cultivate, to negotiate host community agreements with the city in a first step toward opening their businesses here.
