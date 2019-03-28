SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Fallout today after the indictment of twelve Springfield Police officers accused of lying during the investigation of the 2015 brawl at Nathan Bill's.
City councilors are now focusing on repairing, what they call, a broken system of police discipline.
Western Mass News spoke with the chair of the City Council's Public Safety Committee.
We're told that the council is waiting for two reports from two different outside agencies, both expected to make recommendations for how the Springfield Police Department can better address officer misconduct.
"It's fairly obvious that something has to change," Springfield City Councilor Orlando Ramos tells us.
At the time of the announcement that twelve current Springfield officers were indicted in connection with the Nathan Bill's case, Public Safety Committee chair Orlando Ramos says he was playing the waiting game.
"The Springfield Law Department is," says Ramos. "Currently working on summarizing the PERF report. I'm not exactly sure when they plan on making that report public."
The Police Executive Research Forum, or PERF, report was commissioned to investigate how the Springfield Police Department can better discipline their officers.
Ramos says, when the council can read the full PERF report and a separate, upcoming from the Department of Justice, changes can be made to prevent the misleading of internal investigators.
"It's not good for public trust when," continued Ramos. "We have these sort of incidents happen. It's not good for public safety when the public cannot trust their law enforcement."
As of February, there are 478 sworn officers in the Springfield Police Department.
Then, police tell us, ten were on leave over off-duty incidents, including the initial six officers charged with assault in the Nathan Bill's case.
With the these new indictments, that number raises to sixteen officers.
Western Mass News reached out to police departments in similarly-sized cities across the country.
In those other cities, officers were on leave for medical or military reasons, but none were currently on leave for disciplinary matters.
Ramos says more and more police departments are having their officers report to a higher authority when misconduct allegations arise.
"I've noticed that," said Ramos. "A lot of police departments are getting away from the IIU system, where police officers are essentially investigating themselves. We have to look at Best Practices across the country to see exactly how we can make these processes more transparent."
