SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- City officials came together on Monday night and voted to move forward on the future of plastic bags.
The results were 12 votes in favor with 1 being absent.
City councilors voted whether or not to reduce plastic bags in the city.
The new policy will have retail businesses be required to either use a recyclable plastic bag, a compostable, a marine degradable bag or a reusable bag.
Produce bags, newspaper bags, and bags that contain loose products are exempted.
Since the vote passed it will now head to the mayor's desk where it will either be signed, vetoed or passed into law without his signature.
The ordinance has an implementation phase of 18 months.
Stores that are under 10,000 square feet are required to comply in 18 months, but stores that are over 10,000 square feet are required to comply for up to 12 months.
The mayor has said he will make a decision on what is fair what it is realistic and what is the most cost effective for the city.
“I know there have been people on both sides issue where they see multi-use for those bags convenience for them but then you have to look at the other side the environmental factor. Effecting our environment which I do I’m not going to tip my hand with it all cause I want to see what the if and when it reaches my desk what they fully put in writing. And if there is a give and take that respects some of the residents and the business community," Mayor Sarno noted.
The ban does not regulate private ownership of plastic bags.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.