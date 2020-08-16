HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Holyoke City Councilor Mike Sullivan said he plans to file an order for the city council to launch a formal investigation into the actions of Mayor Alex Morse.
Western Mass News received this confirmation of this expected order late Sunday evening. Sullivan told Western Mass News, saying quote:
"I am calling for the city's Personnel Director to proceed immediately to hire outside counsel to conduct a formal investigation of Mayor Alex Morse. We will solicit support and input from the State Ethics Commission and [the] State Attorney General's Office. Because Morse was on the city payroll, his actions have created substantial potential liabilities for our city. In addition, we need to determine if the mayor acted inappropriately towards employees, contractors, or such related parties of the City of Holyoke."
Western Mass News received a response from the mayor, saying quote:
"It’s obvious that Councilor Sullivan hasn’t read the most recent news on this matter, as reported by media outlets, which has shown that this nothing more than a politically motivated smear job by individuals looking to curry favor with Congressman Neal."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.