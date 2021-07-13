SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We’re following breaking news that has been developing all day Tuesday out of Springfield, the death of a woman hit by an SUV while walking in a crosswalk near American International College Tuesday morning.

The woman hit by the SUV was in the crosswalk here on Wilbraham Road just before 9 a.m. Police are still investigating the circumstances, but Springfield City Councilor Malo Brown said there have been longstanding concerns about speeding in this area.

“It was a scary sight. It was a very scary gruesome sight,” Brown said.

Brown was out jogging Tuesday morning witnessed the scene on Wilbraham Road where police say a woman was hit by a vehicle while walking through a crosswalk near American International College.

“The car struck her. The car stopped immediately, the driver of that car remained on scene before going to the hospital on their own. Tragically the adult woman who was in the crosswalk was struck and later died at the hospital,” Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said.

Walsh said the circumstances of the crash are under investigation. But Brown tells Western Mass News there have been past issues with speeding and crashes in this area.

“When I come out, I live only two streets down. So this is something that I see all the time right from where I live,” Brown explained.

Brown said something needs to change.

“A lot of people say to raise crosswalks, might deter some of that speeding because you’re not going to keep going 45, 50 miles down the road. You have to now slow down,” Brown said.

But he said he’s received pushback on this idea.

“Certain people in the city, they’re saying as far as the design it might be a little difficult to do it. I’ve had residents and myself look into other areas where they have them,” Brown said.

Springfield Police and the Hampden District Attorney's Office are working on this case. The identity of the victim has not been released.