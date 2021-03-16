HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Holyoke Police officer's claims of corruption inside the department has forced some city councilors to call for an independent investigation.
Western Mass News spoke with Officer Rafael Roca last week, who said he has witnessed overtime fraud.
Some city councilors now want more transparency from the department with a third-party investigation.
Now suspended Holyoke Police Officer Rafael Roca blew the whistle on what he called corruption and nepotism inside the Holyoke Police Department. His calls for change caught the attention of four city councilor members including Rebecca Lisi who has filed an order for an independent investigation into the department.
“We are in this position where we have individual officers and also the department making direct statements to the media and those statements are always going to be from some personal experience and be biased in somewhat of another so this order is looking to rise above the bias of those personal narratives,” Lisi said.
Western Mass News spoke with Roca last Tuesday about his claims he made on a YouTube video which now has more than 50,000 views.
Roca is a former marine who joined the Holyoke Police Department in 2015. During our interview, he told Western Mass News he has witnessed corruption first hand.
“For years, there has been theft of overtime, especially when it comes to federal grants that are used to patrol the city. There are people that have shown up for shifts that haven’t gotten paid for it,” Roca said.
Lisi said she wants to get to the bottom of what's going on.
“The issues that Roca made in his statement, and we have all heard those issues before, so it’s we are at a point where we need to know whether or not these are repeat offenses and systemic issues or if they are just mistakes,” Lisi explained.
Western Mass News spoke with Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse about the call for an outside investigation.
“I don’t think it honestly merits an independent investigation. I mean any city employee, any officer, anyone off the street can record anything they please and get attention, and I think that is what the case is here. I have full confidence in Chief Febo, full confidence in Chief Prat,” Morse said.
Normally, the mayor could sign off on an independent investigation. However since Morse is stepping down at the end of next week, Lisi said the city council will take action another way.
“I’m anticipating that it’s going to go to a city council committee, and there we would describe the scope of the assessment. There are a lot of national agencies that do department assessments very specifically focused on police,” Lisi said.
Western Mass News reached out to the police department for comment and has not heard back.
