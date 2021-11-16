SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield City Council has unanimously voted in favor of a gas ban for illegal dirt bike riders.

Members voted Monday night to support an ordinance introduced by City Councilor Orlando Ramos, which is intended to help curb the issue of illegal dirt bikes and off-highway vehicles.

The new law will prohibit gas stations from selling fuel to illegal dirt bike riders.

As part of a regional effort, Chicopee and Holyoke have already introduced their own version of the gas ban.

Ramos said the goal is not to punish the gas stations, but to work in partnership with them.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.