SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- City Councilors and other local officials met at Springfield's City Hall tonight to further discuss a proposed ban on facial recognition technology.
As the Springfield Police Department moves forward with their body camera program, some local leaders fear the technology could unfairly target members of the public.
The proposal is to ban the use of facial recognition from the officer's body cameras and all other city functions.
We spoke with Mayor Domenic Sarno today, sharing why he is opposing this action.
"I think it would be a vital tool to keep these repeat, violent criminal offenders off our streets and preventing crime from happening," Mayor Sarno.
Mayor Sarno added that he would move to veto this action if the city council decides to pursue this ban.
We caught up with Councilor Orlando Ramos, telling why he believes this ordinance is necessary.
"Number one we want to protect the privacy of the City of Springfield from litigation," Councilor Ramos said.
If Springfield were to pass this legislation, which is set to come up for a vote later this month, they would be the second east coast city to do so.
Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood saying in a statement:
"We do not currently use facial recognition technology, but it is incredibly short-sighted to dismiss its use in the future. There were opponents of using DNA technology and fingerprinting technology just imagine if they were banned. Facial recognition technology will have lawful, legitimate purposes to both prevent and solve crimes. We shouldn't sell ourselves short."
