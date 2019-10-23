SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield city councilors continue to voice their concerns and anger after old social media posts allegedly from a council-at-large candidate surfaced earlier this month.

Councilor Marcus Williams held a press conference Wednesday afternoon, sharing his disapproval over the alleged social media and MassLive comments made by city council-at-large candidate Christopher Pohner.

One week ago today, we shared screen shots of social media posts made from a Facebook account obtained by Western Mass. Politics and Insight.

The editor-in-chief shared them with Western Mass News, saying they came from Christopher Pohner's account.

One of them shows an account labeled as Pohner saying, "Obama sucks and so does his tranny wife." Another said, "Hobama looks like a tranny."

Recent reports prompted responses from Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, the local NAACP, and other city leaders.

This evening, city councilors took a stand to denounce the hateful rhetoric that they said has been aimed to reduce people in the city of Springfield because of their race, gender, and sexual orientation.

"We are supposed to be an inclusive community and when we take that oath of office to represent Springfield residents, it's all Springfield residents and you cannot be an equal opportunity offender and be a city councilor. It's not synonymous at all. I think his words are certainly disqualifying, but he himself has the decision to make whether to continue running and if he does then it rests on the voters shoulders, but the voters should be informed as to what activities are taking place during this time," said Williams.

On Facebook, Greater Springfield NAACP President Bishop Talbert Swan called for Pohner to publicly apologize, withdraw from the city council race, and enroll in the next session of the Healing Racism Institute of Pioneer Valley.

We did speak with Christopher Pohner on the phone earlier today. He declined to comment on the situation at this time.