CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Grocery stores are experiencing an increase in foot traffic as Easter Sunday nears.
New guidelines are in place ordered by the governor.
Earlier this week, Gov. Charlie Baker announced a state wide decision to restrict the number of people in grocery stores to 40% of what the building can legally hold.
“The decision we made to go to 40% occupancy requirements on grocery stores came from a lot of underground feedback we were getting from local boards of health and mayors and city managers and others about what they were seeing in grocery stores,” Baker said.
The move would mean allowing more people in stores in some cities that already have their own guidelines in place -- like Chicopee.
“The 40% of the total capacity would be higher than the numbers we have in place, and again we asked the businesses to go with what our officers and Board of Health have seen, and they’ve been compliant with that. We understand it’s difficult for businesses right now. The economy -- it’s a tough time for everyone, but our goal is to make sure that we save lives and try to stop the spread of this virus,” Chicopee Officer Michael Wilk said.
Wilk told Western Mass News most businesses in Chicopee are keeping their occupancy levels the same and aren’t raising them to the governor's new guidelines.
“We’ve asked the stores to work with us for these levels, and they have been, and it’s been working, and we’ve had great feedback from customers and from employees, as well, and management that the numbers are sufficient to keep everyone safe,” Wilk said.
He said with Easter Sunday approaching, more people will be headed out to the stores, and officers will be making sure protocols are still in place.
“We’re just making sure that the guidelines are followed, the six-foot distance has followed lines in the stores -- people standing back again. The whole purpose of this is to save lives and stop the spread and to keep not only the people shopping safe, but the workers as well,” Wilk said.
He said while most businesses have abided by Chicopee police, some are raising occupancy levels to 40%.
“There is a concern the numbers that our people put in place have been from observation. It’s been from our officers in the store counting people walking around more than just a couple of days in the stores to keep an eye on it. So there is a concern if the numbers do go up,” Wilk said.
Stores are continuing one way aisles to make sure people practice social distancing and are encouraging customers to always stay six feet apart from one another.
