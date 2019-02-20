SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The city of Springfield has announced the reinstatement of a Springfield police officer, accused of choking and pepper spraying a woman back in 2017.
The victim shared her story with us exclusively back in October and now, the mayor is responding.
Almost a year ago, in March 2018, Springfield Police made the decision to fire Officer Anthony Bedinelli.
In the fall, he began the appeal process through arbitration and city officials have learned Bedinelli got his job back.
For the second time in 11 years, Bedinelli has been fired and re-instated.
William Mahoney, the human resources director for the city, told Western Mass News that he was alerted last night that Bedinelli's appeal was successful.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said in a statement Wednesday:
“Commissioner Barbieri, the Department and our civilian Community Police Hearing Board (CPHB) investigated this citizen’s complaint and found that rules and regulations of the Department were violated and Commissioner Barbieri, as the appointing authority reviewed the decision of the CPHB and imposed the dismissal of the officer."
The woman Bedinelli reportedly assaulted told Western Mass News that the officer pepper sprayed her and choked her. She claims Bedinelli was involved in a verbal altercation with her son, but that his ire turned to her. The complaint she filed in November added to a list of others filed by the community over the course of Bedinelli's career, which began in 1996.
That career was paused in 2006 when Bedinelli was fired for the first time and now, for the second time, his firing becomes just another notation on the record of a reinstated police officer.
Mahoney told Western Mass News that no formal "first day back" has been scheduled for Bedinelli at this point.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more as it becomes available.
