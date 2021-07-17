SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield city officials are continuing their push to defeat the COVID-19 virus encouraging vaccinations for everyone with a Shot for Shot basketball tournament Saturday.
Residents here will have a chance to take the courts in Forest Park while also getting their COVID-19 vaccinations.
This tournament is an effort to encourage the remaining city residents to come out and get their COVID vaccine.
The event is being held at the Forest Park basketball courts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s exclusive for teenagers between 15 and 18.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said young adults are still lagging behind in getting the vaccine.
“Where we're having the issues is that 18 to 35 demographic. The younger people feel that they are invincible, I hope they are, but why take that risk. It's good for you, good for your family, good for the community," Sarno said.
Sarno said case numbers are still low in Springfield, but there is an uptick in people who are still not yet vaccinated.
The Springfield Department of Health and Human Services is working with the Springfield Vax Force along with city officials to make this tournament happen, which is sponsored by the Travis Best Foundation.
The tournament will be a two-part series, so anyone getting their shot Saturday will be back in about three weeks for their second dose and the chance to compete again.
