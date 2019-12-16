SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- City officials in Springfield are meeting to discuss snow removal on Monday.
This comes after the city faced backlash on how they handled our first storm of the season, in early December.
This has been a heated issue between the city council and the Director of Public Works for weeks.
The recap, after the early December snow storm where the City of Springfield got nearly 20 inches of snow over the span of two days, they faced a lot of backlash from residents in Springfield on how quickly crews responded.
That is why city councilors drafted four snow removal ordinances that would change the way the DPW does their job.
Western Mass News spoke with City Councilor Orlando Ramos, ahead of Monday's meeting, who tells us the four ordinances all center around the one important theme.
"We still have to define what a 'snow emergency' is, said Ramos. "How much you know, how much snow constitutes a snow emergency and that will depend a lot on however we define it, will also define the way that the DPW responds?"
And city councilors aren't the only city leaders who have been working to find solutions to the problem.
Mayor Sarno calling for change last week after a meeting where dozens of people showed up to complain.
Western Mass News spoke with DPW Director Chris Cignoli on Friday.
He's expected to bet at Monday's meeting, but said he is hesitant to move forward with final decisions on any of the ordinances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.