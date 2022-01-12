SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Calls are growing louder and louder in Springfield for the police body-worn camera footage to be released from Sunday's officer-involved shooting that left one person dead.
The local NAACP chapter, community groups, and now Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood have all called for Sunday's body cam footage to be released immediately.
Meanwhile, a Springfield family is in mourning after 23-year-old Orlando Taylor was killed during an officer-involved shooting on Sunday.
“I watched this man shoot and kill my grandson,” Earlene Taylor told us.
The Greater Springfield NAACP chapter called for more transparency regarding the events which unfolded on that early Sunday morning.
“It’s a type of situation we hate to see,” said Bishop Talbert Swan of the Greater Springfield NAACP chapter. “We want to get to the bottom of what happened in this particular case.”
Bishop Swan told Western Mass News that he wants the body-worn cam footage to be released immediately.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood also spoke out late Wednesday.
In a statement, he said:
“The video should be made public as soon as the family has a chance to view it. Transparency is required. We invested in the body-worn camera system so there would be greater transparency. I have asked the District Attorney and I am awaiting his directions.”
Meanwhile, local community groups demanded that public safety within the city be reimagined following the recent loss of life.
“We have called for the creation of a civilian unarmed crisis response team that would be out of the purview of the police department,” Tara Parrish, Executive Director of the Pioneer Valley Project explained.
We reached out to the DA’s office for further comment and they reiterated that this is an ongoing investigation.
A spokesperson said, in part:
“At the conclusion of the investigation, a public presentation of the determination and findings will be made. The office is moving expediently to provide answers to both the family and public at large.”
We will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest information on air and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.