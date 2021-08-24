HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Vandalism at the Holyoke High School soccer field is prompting action from city leaders.
Over the weekend, the soccer goal on the Robert’s Field Complex was set on fire along with trash cans and the brand new scoreboard was vandalized.
Holyoke City Councilor At Large James Leahy is calling for more surveillance cameras to be added to the park.
"There are cameras predominately on the doorways over on the other side of the park. I just filed a piece of legislation to have cameras on this side of the park as well, so that the police department can have an eye in the sky," Leahy said.
Leahy tells us there's a meeting with school and city officials as well as the Police Department Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. to discuss ways to prevent vandalism in the future.
