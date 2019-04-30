SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield police officer has been removed from the department's Quebec unit and on Tuesday, city officials held a press conference to address what happened.
Acting Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood, Mayor Domenic Sarno, School Supt. Daniel Warwick, and city solicitor Ed Pikula released new information regarding a Springfield police officer being removed from Kiley Middle School.
We learned this morning that the officer, whose name has not been released, has been reassigned from the city's schools, but we do not know to what extent he is with the department.
Yesterday, we learned that the officer was removed from the Quebec unit, which is the department's group of school resource officers.
The city has started an IIU investigation and requested a review hearing before the civilian Community Police Hearing Board.
The Department of Children and Family Services has also filed for an investigation on claims of police misconduct in the officer's interaction with a student.
Today, city leaders said that they will continue to investigate the incident.
"We may need to look at some other type of directions as far as school safety. That does not mean that the Quebec unit will go away, but we're going to re-review our school safety," Sarno explained.
Warwick said that the district has a very good history working with Springfield Police, but student safety comes first and they will continue to investigate.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40.
