HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- City leaders from three cities joining together to crack down on illegal dirt bike riders across western Mass. pleading with the public to help them get these riders off the roads.
The mayors from Springfield, Chicopee, and Holyoke are all coming together Monday afternoon to announce new plans to get these illegal riders off the streets.
City officials urging the public to now text in anonymous tips to 274-637.
They say if you know where someone is hiding a bike text it in to help officers confiscate bikes before they even hit the road or if you see an illegal rider text in the location.
Chicopee Mayor John Vieu said the dirt bike issue is now a joint issue between several local cities and towns and will be a regional effort as well.
“Western Mass. has zero, zero tolerance for what’s going on. I’m here for Chicopee but we’re here to work together. We’re going to get through this challenge,” Vieu said.
The city of Springfield is waiting on legislation to be approved that would let the city destroy confiscated bikes.
If approved, Holyoke and Chicopee will also work to approve the same legislation so bikes can’t end up back on the roads.
The city leaders also say other plans to crack down on riders are in the works but they are not being disclosed to the public.
