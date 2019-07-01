HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The mayor of Holyoke called for a special meeting after the city council voted to cut two important jobs from this year's city budget.
"To see positions cut here, really hurt me. I wasn't going to let it happen," veteran Lenny Desrochers tells us.
Lenny Desrochers is one of several veterans who came to city hall in Holyoke Monday night.
"Cutting the budget for veteran's councilors, to me, is just ridiculous. This is a time of war. People forget young kids are coming home, they're committing suicide. If they can go to their councilors, they can get up to Leeds, get help for post traumatic stress, find housing and jobs for them. Without the Veterans' Council, they don't know where to go," says Desrochers.
Last week, the mayor submitted his budget for the year 2020.
The city council voted to cut two of the three positions in the Veterans' Affairs office.
"You can't send people off to war and then just throw them to the dirt when they come home. You have to help them out. That's all I want, is them to be is welcomed home, you know? The right way, the right benefits...and the councilors that are ones that show them that," continued Desrochers.
"I called a special meeting of the city council to meet as soon as possible to refund those positions, so it was city council action that led to the situation we're in," says Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse.
Mayor Morse tells Western Mass News he called the meeting to help restore those positions.
"The city council voted tonight to restore or to do transfers to temporarily fund those positions, so that it won't result in layoffs," stated Mayor Morse.
Nine members voted to approve the transfer, allowing the two formally cut employees to return to work for now.
"It's a temporary transfer until they take up the supplemental budget," said Mayor Morse.
Desrochers say the Veterans' Affairs office is important for the entire veteran community.
"I've used counciling, I went to Leeds for post traumatic stress, and I have used a lot of the medical facilities. I was shot in the knee, so I had to have a complete knee replacement. I also was exposed to agent orange, so I had a heart attack...had that taken care of, pace maker defibulater in. I had shrapnel taken out my shoulder that wound up resurfacing out after years. It came back out again. They found more in there. I had a brain tumor from agent orange, and I wouldn't know where to turn, to different places, if it wasn't because of the councilors," added Desrochers.
