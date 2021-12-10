SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Questions and concerns follow the death of a 16-year-old Central High School student, who was hit by a school bus in Springfield on Wednesday.
This marks the fourth pedestrian accident on state street in the last couple of months. Now, city leaders are pushing harder than ever for change.
Springfield city council leaders are meeting on Monday to discuss pedestrian safety in the city. It's an emotional issue for them, just days after a high school student was killed while crossing State Street.
Another deadly accident on state street in Springfield has residents talking about what can be done to make the city safer. Richard Velazquez shared a video with Western Mass News, taken after a 16-year-old girl was struck and killed by a school bus Wednesday afternoon.
"I'm still traumatized from just seeing that young girl...Even now, just thinking about it, gives me chills," said Velazquez.
Velazquez lives in an apartment building, located at the intersection of state street and Dwight Street. He told Western Mass News he witnesses car accidents there all the time.
"If you stay here long enough, you will see an accident," explained Velazquez.
And he says he never felt safe crossing the road, no matter the time of day.
"You got to make sure you press the button, if not cars won't even stop for you. And even when you press it and it says walk, they still go," said Velazquez.
It's an issue city leaders have been trying to work through for months.
Springfield Police told Western Mass News that this accident marks the fourth fatal crash involving a pedestrian on state street since September.
"It's extremely tragic. We need to do better as a city," said Justin Hurst, Springfield City Councilor at Large.
Hurst said he is currently working with his colleagues to find a solution.
"When you're talking about four pedestrian deaths on state street, this year, out of the eight pedestrian deaths, that's 50 percent. So we all know there are issues at state street that need to be addressed," said Hurst.
There are already some ideas in the works...Hurst said they are installing raised crosswalks in other areas of State Street, as well as a hawk traffic light at some intersections, which is a light that helps pedestrians cross the road.
But he said he is meeting with colleagues this Monday to develop a more widespread plan for the city and pedestrian safety.
"You certainly need better lighting. We know that plays a significant role in terms of people being able to see at night...Signage is also critical and then we as drivers need to slow down," said Hurst.
The Springfield Public School department told us counselors have been on hand at central high school where the 16-year-old was a student.
The Hampden District Attorney's office is in charge of this ongoing investigation.
