SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Up to 200 Springfield residents are displaced following a water pipe break in an apartment building in the city’s Mason Square neighborhood.
Rebeecca Johnson Elementary School opened its doors to the dozens of residents displaced by a water pipe break inside the Bergen Apartment building on Girard Avenue, that pipe breaking directly over Pennie Woods’ apartment.
“At 3:00, I heard a gushing of water and put my feet on the floor, and it was soaking wet, so I ran to the breaker box, turned that off, and then all of a sudden, the ceiling caved in. Water gushed in and went everywhere," Woods tells us.
Residents began getting evacuated by the fire department.
“All the residents had to get out of there, because of the electricity and the water carrying down," Mayor Domenic Sarno stated.
Mayor Sarno, on scene at the established shelters, tells Western Mass News that a number of volunteer agencies stepped up to help the displaced.
“Our first priority is always the residents, to make sure they’re okay. We utilized the Pioneer Valley Transit Authority bus system to transport them here. Salvation Army is here. American Red Cross is here," continued Mayor Sarno.
The mayor says that the building is privately owned, so the owners are responsible for finding the reisdents alternative housing and making all the repairs.
“In this rebuilding of these properties, they have to do them by code, so they’re going to be done brand, brand, spanking new," Ward 4 City Counilor Malo Brown says.
However, city leaders and residents alike say they’re frustrated, because this is not the first issue they’ve had inside the building.
“There’s always a heavy concentration of roaches, a heavy concentration of mice and rats. There’s people who’ve complained and I just talked to a resident earlier this week, and they’re still waiting three weeks later for their actual apartment to be exterminated," said Brown.
While code enforcement continues to evaluate the building, residents are left wondering what’s next.
“We’ve set up a system for residents if they need their medications, how we get them. Any pets, the TJO is here, because it has to be a structured, secure aspect of working with the ownership.” stated Mayor Sarno.
“We’re waiting to see if I’m going to be housed somewhere and go back, get my medication, and some clothes out of my apartment if I can," added Woods.
