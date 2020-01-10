SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The two-day suspension of the entertainment license for Samuel's begins tonight.
The suspension comes as a result of Western Mass News' investigation into the disappearance of Achim Bailey.
He was last seen leaving that bar almost a year ago and was found dead two months later in the Connecticut River.
The city's license commission determined Samuel's did not follow their security plan when Achim left the bar.
A member of the Springfield City Council says he thinks the decision and the process of the Licensing Commission is fair.
"I know that when I was on the License Commission, we were always fair across the board," Springfield City Councilor Orlando Ramos tells us.
The music and tv's at Samuel's need to be turned off starting Friday night following the city of Springfield and Mayor Domenic Sarno's decision to suspend the bar's entertainment license for two days.
The commission says Samuel's did not follow their security plan the night 23-year-old Achim Bailey went missing after leaving the bar.
Now, in addition to the suspension, the bar needs to update their security plan.
City Councilor Orlando Ramos tells Western Mass News he was on the Licensing Commission from 2011-2014 and says he doesn't question this decision.
"As a former license commissioner for the city of Springfield, I know the men and women of the License Commission work very hard at the evidence before them before they make a decision. It's the same thing with the entertainment license, so I trust the process was fair and the decision handed down by the entertainment licensing was fair," continued Councilor Ramos.
Earlier on Friday, Michael Moriarty, who owned the now-closed down Moriarty's Pub, gave a statement to Western Mass News.
Moriarty's liquor license was suspended back in the Summer for eight days, forcing a bar shutdown, after police say someone brought a gun into the bar.
Their entertainment license was also suspended.
Although Moriarty's Pub is closed down now, Moriarty says he supports public safety, but feels the License Commission's suspension policy only hurts a bar's employees.
His statement reads in part:
"If they could put a panel of bar owners together and pick each other's brains, I think they'd come up with more of a solution than to hurt these businesses."
A solution that Ramos says can be arranged.
He says the city has formed an entertainment district, called e3, that meets regularly to improve communications between in city and he says he thinks bar owners in Springfield would be welcome to come share their thoughts.
The suspension of Samuel’s entertainment license means that Samuel’s is still open, serving food and alcohol, but they can’t have music, tv's or amplifiers.
Updates in the bar’s security plan must be made by next week, including more security staff.
