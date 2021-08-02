SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – City leaders are speaking out following the arrest of an illegal dirt bike rider in Springfield. They hope to take these riders off the streets.
23-year-old Juan Rodriguez Menier of Holyoke was arrested Monday morning on several charges. Police say he was one of the dirt bikers involved in the brutal assault of a driver at “the X” intersection on July 5th.
The victim, 38-year-old Sean Sullivan, has been in critical condition for almost a month suffering from head trauma.
Mayor Domenic Sarno said, “I’m very happy an arrest has been made.”
Rodriguez Menier is now in police custody, charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and armed assault to murder in connection with the attack.
Springfield police tell us a group of illegal dirt bike riders were driving down the intersection of Sumner and Belmont avenues before cutting off Sullivan’s car. His vehicle then collided with a dirt bike. Police say Sullivan got out of his car and was assaulted.
Mayor Sarno said there’s no room for these riders in the city.
“We’re not going to tolerate it, we’re going to continue with the special patrols and the eye in the sky with state police, we’re going to continue to confiscate these bikes,” said Mayor Sarno.
State Representative and Springfield City Councilor Orlando Ramos’ proposed gas ban ordinance remains on the table as well. If passed, illegal riders wouldn’t be allowed to buy gas in the city.
“We want to make it as difficult as possible for these dirt bikers to get on the road in the first place,” said Councilor Ramos.
The proposal has been controversial among council members and some local gas station owners, but Ramos says more action needs to be taken to get the bikers off the roads.
He said, “They’re dangerous, they’re putting others’ lives at risk, their own lives at risk, and we don’t want anything like this to ever happen again.”
Rodriguez Menier is expected to be arraigned in Holyoke district court.
