SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Several city leaders will now serve on the Springfield's new Residency Oversight Commission.
Mayor Domenic Sarno announced Friday that this follows a ruling made in Hampden Superior Court earlier this month, in which a judge claimed the city has never enforced the employee residency ordinance.
The seven member commission will be responsible for investigating, holding hearings on residency and making semi-annual reports to the Mayor and City Council.
In a statement sent to Western Mass News, Mayor Domenic Sarno notes that most employees have exemptions to the ordinance, until Mayor Sarno negotiated residency requirement into collective bargaining agreements.
The complexity and difficulty in attempting to enforce the Residency Ordinance, at the same time as complying with the relevant collective bargaining agreements and civil service laws, and Constitutional principles of Due Process, has been an impediment to every Mayor for the decades since the Ordinance was enacted.
