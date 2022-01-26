HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – With blistering cold temperatures Wednesday night, volunteers in Holyoke stepped up to make sure everyone had a warm shelter for the evening.
Temperatures will likely feel below zero Wednesday night, which was why the city of Holyoke planned a pop-up warming shelter, providing a bed and warm food to dozens of people in need.
“Right now, they're forecasting anywhere between five and nine below with the wind chills,” said Holyoke’s Emergency Management Director Jeffrey Trask.
With such blistering cold temperatures, the city of Holyoke came together to make sure no one would be left in the cold, welcoming anyone in need.
“Tonight, we're preparing for upwards of 35 residents,” Trask told Western Mass News. “At the last sheltering event, we did have 27 stay the night, so it definitely demonstrates a need for a facility like this.”
The Mt. Tom Masonic Lodge volunteered to open their doors to host the shelter and cook warm meals for the homeless population in the city, also providing snacks, blankets and beds donated by people in the community.
“This one woman, Heather, stopped in today with a couple capri pizzas just for the residents here at the shelter,” said Trask.
He told Western Mass News that there has been an overwhelming amount of support from other community volunteers and organizations.
“We even have someone in there cutting hair, someone who wanted to give back and treat the homeless to a haircut,” Trask added.
Mayor Joshua Garcia told Western Mass Newsthat while the pop-up shelter is important in the city, the work does not stop here in order to further tackle the homeless crisis in Holyoke.
“What I want to make sure is that minds are coming together, collaborate to come up with proactive solutions to help effectively address our most vulnerable population, in this case our homeless population,” said Mayor Garcia. “I hope that we can do what we can to take care of our neighbors and do what we can to offer longer sustainability.”
The shelter will be open until 9 a.m. Wednesday. If any local businesses are interested in donating their space for the next pop-up shelter, reach out to Holyoke city officials.
