SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts Gaming Commission announced all casinos in Massachusetts will be closing because of the coronavirus.
That includes MGM Springfield, even after they originally announced that they would remain open.
The closure started last night at midnight.
Since the coronavirus continues to spread, the doors will close at MGM Springfield.
"I'm happy that businesses, you know, believe that that is what they should be doing. I know it's tough on their end, but, at the same time, we need to protect ourselves," Springfield City Councilor Justin Hurst tells us.
The Massachusetts Gaming Commission had an emergency meeting about the outbreak of the coronavirus Saturday.
They decided to shut all Massachusetts casinos for some time.
That also includes Encore Boston and Plainridge Park Casino.
Western Mass News spoke with Springfield City Councilor Justin Hurst about the decision.
"Well, it certainly is going to hurt, but I think, at the same time, we need to protect the public safety of the citizens and residents in Springfield and I think that's our first priority and I'm happy that businesses believe that that is what they should be doing," continued Councilor Hurst.
The hotel will stay open until Sunday.
Hurst says closing the casino is the right move to protect people in Springfield and those who come to the casino from the coronavirus.
"I'd like for the citizens to make sure that they're taking the necessary precautions as well," stated Councilor Hurst.
The casino will be closed for fifteen days until the Gaming Commission reevaluates the situation.
He is optimistic that this will help as long as community members do their part too.
"Let's get through this first. I mean, this is not easy. This is something that I have certainly not witnessed in my life time," added Councilor Hurst.
