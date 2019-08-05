CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - In light of those mass shootings in the country, the community of Chicopee came together to show their unity against crime.
The National Night Out typically takes place nationwide tomorrow.
Chicopee held theirs tonight and many that we spoke with say, considering the violence this past weekend, now more than ever, it's important to come together.
Hundreds of people made their way to Sarah Jane Sherman Park Monday, including Emily Prophet and her 11-year-old son, Jason.
"It's pretty nice for a community just to get together and have fun," Jason tells us.
The goal of the event is simply to build relationships between the community and first responders.
"It's a non-threatening environment for us to get to know people. The people ask us questions. They get to know us as people," stated Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk.
The event featured all kinds of activities, including a wing eating contest, bounce houses, and even a K9 demonstration.
"We want kids to be able to believe us, trust in us, and come to us, and I can tell you right now, there's more people here than I've ever seen at any of these events," says Wilk.
In addition to the fun, the community hopes to send a message that they're united against crime, especially following this weekend's mass shootings.
"It's very devastating, because, when you actually get to see the people that were identified, that were part of that, it's very sad, because there's all different ages," said Emily Prophet.
Prophet says that it makes her sad, because she tries to put herself in the position of the victims and their families.
Although not easy to talk about, she says those shootings and crime is a conversation she has with her sons.
"I let him watch the news, because I want him to be aware of what's going on in the world today, because it's sad. It makes me nervous, because, when he gets older, what is the world going to be?" asked Prophet.
To all of the first responders, 11-year-old Jason wants to tell them...
"Stop the gun violence and thank you for your service," stated Jason.
That event ended tonight with a flashlight walk led by the Chicopee Police Department, where the kids were given a flashlight, donated by Chicopee Electric Light, to show their solidarity against crime.
