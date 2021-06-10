CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The City of Chicopee honored the man who led their Parks Department for 20 years of his career, Chicopee City Councilor Stan Walczak.
City and State leaders all stopped by Thursday to honor Councilor Walczak's career of community service. Park Commissioner Elizabeth Montemagni said that if it weren't for Stan's support, the Chicopee suburban softball league would not even exist.
"So tonight, on behalf of the Parks Commission, we'd like to dedicate Szot 1 field with a sign here to Stan Walczak," Montemagni said.
Councilor Walczak is credited with bringing grant after state grant to Chicopee for the improvement of Szot Park and many others in the city.
