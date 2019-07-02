CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Hampden County’s first recreational marijuana dispensary is opening this week.
It will be the ninth dispensary with adult use sales in the four counties of western Mass.
Mass Alternative Care has been open for less than a year, providing services for medical marijuana patients.
On Friday, they will begin offering retail pot sales.
Many say this opening in Hampden County will be very convenient, but there are also a couple concerns.
"It gives us the opportunity to open first, but I think it also gives the residents of Hampden County access to cannabis locally, where they can avoid longer drives to other areas in western Mass," Kevin Collins, General Manager of Mass Alternative Care, tells us.
On Friday, Mass Alternative Care, along East Main Street, will be the first dispensary open for adult use sales in Hampden county.
Manager Kevin Collins tells Western Mass News there are several things that make them unique.
"We have a great location, being at the intersection of Mass Pike and 291, so it provides accessibility to our customers and patients, as well as all the flower you see here is locally grown right here on site. We do small batch, high quality cannabis and that will be available for customers and patients," stated Collins.
Chicopee Mayor Richard Kos says, while this is the first business opening, he expects more in the near future.
"We have several applicants, both for medical, recreational, as well as cultivation that are well in the pipeline, and we look forward to having them come online in the near future as well," says Mayor Kos.
Chicopee Police tell us they'll have extra patrols in the area for the opening, but Christina Loy, who lives along East Main Street, has concerns with the location of the dispensary and increased traffic.
"I knew that it was coming. I didn’t when. I’m just waiting to see the impact on this street. I see a lot of increased patrols on East Main Street. I see a lot of people being pulled over on East Main Street, so I’m hoping that, with the dispensary opening, now they’ll be even more increased presence and will keep the traffic down," said Loy.
Massachusetts Alternative Care opens Friday at 11 in the morning.
Mayor Kos says he will be there to welcome them as a new business in the city.
The dispensary says they'll also have parking attendants and continue to put their patients first, with a separate line for medical marijuana customers.
